Interest: Erste Bank in Germany pays three percent on call money

Interest: Erste Bank in Germany pays three percent on call money

The German bank ING is now paying three percent interest on call money, as the bank announced in a press release. Accordingly, all customers would receive three percent interest on new overnight deposits for six months.

The bank is setting new standards with an interest rate of three percent. So far, the fintech Traderepublic, among others, has been considered a pioneer, paying two percent interest.

“With this step, we are reaffirming our growth ambitions and also letting our existing customers participate more in rising interest rates,” says Nick Jue, CEO of ING Germany.

