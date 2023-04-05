Status: 04/05/2023 08:05 a.m

In a duel between two playoff teams, the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL gained additional self-confidence thanks to national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl with a win over the Los Angeles Kings.

With a 3-1 win, the Canadian team moved past the Kings to second place in the Pacific Division of the North American professional league. Cologne’s Draisaitl was involved in all three goals. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made it 1-0, and Draisaitl booked his first assist for the preliminary work. He scored the goals to make it 2-1 himself and was also involved in the last goal with another assist.

