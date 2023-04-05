Home Sports NHL hockey: Draisaitl with three points in Oilers win
Sports

NHL hockey: Draisaitl with three points in Oilers win

by admin
NHL hockey: Draisaitl with three points in Oilers win

Status: 04/05/2023 08:05 a.m

In a duel between two playoff teams, the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL gained additional self-confidence thanks to national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl with a win over the Los Angeles Kings.

With a 3-1 win, the Canadian team moved past the Kings to second place in the Pacific Division of the North American professional league. Cologne’s Draisaitl was involved in all three goals. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made it 1-0, and Draisaitl booked his first assist for the preliminary work. He scored the goals to make it 2-1 himself and was also involved in the last goal with another assist.

  • 26th game week
    arrow right

“That’s part of it, that’s my job, that’s what I get paid for”, said Draisaitl. He described the win against the Kings as “Very important. They are potential opponents in the playoffs and we are fighting for home advantage.”

See also  Blue flashes in extra time: Italy knocks out Austria 2-1

You may also like

The night of the Blues: Rudy Gobert precious,...

Robert Lewandowski in an interview about FC Bayern,...

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Nagelsmann, Enrique, De Zerbi, Potter,...

The 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic...

NBA: Playoffs, Play-In or Completely Out

NBA: Joel Embiid shines as Philadelphia 76ers beat...

U20 World Cup scandal – How Indonesia’s Israel...

I don’t know which national team I will...

Zion has participated in low-intensity 3V3 training Mingji:...

Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel lose to Freiburg...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy