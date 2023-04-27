by blogsicilia.it – ​​36 seconds ago

Great emotion for a couple of siblings from Messina, Alessandra and Marco Mondì, who had the opportunity to perform yesterday morning at the opening of Fiorello’s show “Viva Rai 2”. Summoned at 5 in the morning in via Asiago…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Messina brothers Alessandra and Marco Mondì enchant in Fiorello’s broadcast appeared 36 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».