The British Ministry of Defense has launched ainvestigation internal after some officials have shipped wrongly al Mali someone email con sensitive information intended for the US Department of Defense. The information was published by Guardian reporting that the cause of the error lies in the accidental omission of an “i” from the domain of an e-mail address. The messages were sent to an address ending in “ml”, Mali’s domain, instead of the US military’s which is “mil”. Too bad the African country is one close ally of Russia.

It is not the first time that such an event has been reported. At the beginning of July it was the US military that made the same mistake by sending an enormous quantity of e-mails with military content also to Mali. The analysts who spoke out defined the content transmitted from Washington as much more significant than that of London. A spokesman for the British Defense, however, tried to tone down by stating that the emails sent by mistake “do not contain information that could compromise operational security or technical data” and therefore there would be no immediate safety issues derived from this error.

The event is though alarming since Mali is a close ally of Moscow. Recently, the Russian president Vladimir Putin has guaranteed to the government of the African country and to five other states of the continent free shipping of wheat following the failure of the Black Sea deal with Ukraine. Furthermore, i have been active for some time in the country mercenaries of the group Wagnercommitted to fighting with the regular army against the local jihadists.

