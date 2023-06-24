The mother of the killer boy was stopped at the border Info

MK, the mother of the killer boy from Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” was stopped by the police.

Earlier, the higher court in Belgrade made a decision on the mother of a boy (13) who is suspected of having committed the massacre, banning her from disposing of her property. This measure was adopted at the suggestion of the executive creditors and family members of one of the murdered students in order to secure a future monetary claim from the executive debtor, that is, the mother of the killer boy.

Earlier, the Kurir source stated that the prosecutor’s office launched an investigation against her in order to determine whether she had committed the crime of neglecting and abusing a child. “She is at liberty,” says the source, adding that so far she has not gone to see her son in a psychiatric clinic. “His cousin brings him things, but only up to his door. He hands over a bag or a bag to the staff and goes on, he doesn’t go in,” said the source.

Police stopped at the border: The mother of the boy who committed the massacre in Ribnikar tried to leave Serbia

By the way, the family of the killer boy is trying in every way to protect their property, as evidenced by the fact that after her son killed nine of his peers and guards at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, the boy’s mother started visiting notary offices with the aim of transfer all family property to relatives. The mother gave a power of attorney to the lawyer with the aim of donating her property, that is, to transfer it to her relatives.

Let us remind you that on the fateful May 3rd, a seventh-grade student came to school armed with his father’s pistols and Molotov cocktails. Upon entering the school yard, and when the bell rang for the start of the first class, he first shot the school guard DV and killed him. Then he killed eight students in the school hall and the office of the historian, while wounding six of them, as well as a resident of history. Twelve days after the massacre, another victim who was wounded died. Lawyer Slavka Babić explains that parents have the right to file a lawsuit against the parents of minors.

