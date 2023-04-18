The mother of the missing Aleksandar from Sremska Mitrovica came forward Info

The search for the missing Aleksander from Sremska Mitrovica lasted all night.

Source: social networks

Aleksandar Jovanović (16) from Sremska Mitrovica disappeared on Saturday evening, April 15, after leaving the house. His mother Biljana said this morning that there is still no news regarding his disappearance. “There is no new information, they are still looking for him. They were looking for him yesterday and the search continues today. What would I say in a situation like this,” said the mother of the missing boy.

Let us remind you that Biljana said last night that he left the house around 9:45 pm on Saturday. That he didn’t take his phone, documents, or personal belongings with him. “We know that he had an argument with the girl and that he told her that he was going to kill himself”, she stated. As she revealed, her son had never before had behavior that could indicate that he is ready for such a thing.

“He just told her, I’m going now, you’ll read about me in the black breaking latest news and ended the conversation. People who were on the bridge that evening, which is not far from our house, say that around 10 pm they saw a person in a black jacket jumping from the bridge “, says Alexander’s mother.

Although she does not want to believe that it is her son, the testimonies of passers-by match the time it would take Alexander to get from the house to the bridge. When, following a citizen’s report, help arrived on the scene, it was already too late because the body was washed away by the water. Aleksandar was wearing a gray tracksuit, a gray sweatshirt, a black jacket and gray sneakers. The boy’s family asks anyone with any information to call 061 424 6210.

(WORLD)