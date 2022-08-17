The mural of former Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in Port Street, Manchester, hidden by advertisements by local rapper Aitch. A gesture that caused so much uproar in the city that it prompted the rapper himself to take a step back, asking to restore the original painting.

“The iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street was painted with my album cover. This is the first time I’ve heard of it, my team and I are fixing it right away – Aitch wrote on Twitter -. In no way would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian. ‘ Aitch, Moston, in north Manchester, justified himself by stating that he has no control over the billboards used for his new album.

His response was welcomed by Joy Division bassist Peter Hook, who made no secret of his opposition to the painting’s coverage, calling the ad “very sad to see”. “Thanks @OfficialAitch, great gesture,” Hook tweeted later.

To intervene the same mayor, Andy Burnham, who praised Aitch for correcting the mistake. “It should never have happened and he should not have been put in this position – said the mayor -. Ian is a true icon of our city. He must be fully restored and left in his place for time in memoriam. Thank you all for showing what Ian means to us “

The graffiti artist’s monochrome mural was created in October 2020 to commemorate World Mental Health Day. It depicts Curtis performing in Brussels in 1979, a year before committing suicide.