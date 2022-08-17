Home World The mural of Ian Curtis, former Joy Division frontman, obscured by the ad for rapper Aitch. Then the step back
World

The mural of Ian Curtis, former Joy Division frontman, obscured by the ad for rapper Aitch. Then the step back

by admin
The mural of Ian Curtis, former Joy Division frontman, obscured by the ad for rapper Aitch. Then the step back

The mural of former Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in Port Street, Manchester, hidden by advertisements by local rapper Aitch. A gesture that caused so much uproar in the city that it prompted the rapper himself to take a step back, asking to restore the original painting.

“The iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street was painted with my album cover. This is the first time I’ve heard of it, my team and I are fixing it right away – Aitch wrote on Twitter -. In no way would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian. ‘ Aitch, Moston, in north Manchester, justified himself by stating that he has no control over the billboards used for his new album.

His response was welcomed by Joy Division bassist Peter Hook, who made no secret of his opposition to the painting’s coverage, calling the ad “very sad to see”. “Thanks @OfficialAitch, great gesture,” Hook tweeted later.

To intervene the same mayor, Andy Burnham, who praised Aitch for correcting the mistake. “It should never have happened and he should not have been put in this position – said the mayor -. Ian is a true icon of our city. He must be fully restored and left in his place for time in memoriam. Thank you all for showing what Ian means to us “

The graffiti artist’s monochrome mural was created in October 2020 to commemorate World Mental Health Day. It depicts Curtis performing in Brussels in 1979, a year before committing suicide.

You may also like

Kabul, explosion in a mosque: dozens of victims,...

A history of Chequers – the country residence of...

The first batch of humanitarian grain ships leave...

Rushdie, the bomber: “I attacked him because he...

Smoke from wildfires in Portugal spreads 400 kilometers...

Abu Mazen and his established reputation as a...

After the defeat, Cheney prepares the race for...

The Serbian ambassador to Italy: “The leader of...

Dear energy, Berlin launches a stinged tax for...

Artificial insemination: 25-year-old woman buys the kit online...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy