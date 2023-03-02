Home World The mysteries of Fort Bragg, the US special forces citadel: more than 100 soldiers dead in two years
New York – More than a hundred military dead in two years have prompted the Pentagon to open an investigation. Because they didn’t fall at the front, but in the United States, and in a specific place: a Fort Bragg, one of the most important American military bases. One hundred nine deaths between 2020 and 2021, according to a long investigation by the American magazine Rolling Stone.

