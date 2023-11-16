The mysterious death of the former commander of the Russian air defense | Info

Highly decorated Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov (68) and his wife Tatiana (72) had been dead for about a week before their bodies were found in the village of Adzhievski.

The former commander of the Russian air defense, who criticized President Vladimir Putin for the state of the Russian air force, was found dead in his home together with his wife under mysterious circumstances, the “Daily Mail” reports.

Highly decorated lieutenant general Vladimir Sviridov, 68, and his wife Tatiana, 72, had been dead for about a week before their bodies were found in the village of Adzhievski in the Stavropol region of southern Russia. Russian authorities could not determine the cause of death, local media reported. Sviridov commanded the 6th Russian Air Force and Air Defense Army from 2005 to 2009 by Putin’s appointment. He was an honored pilot of Russia and previously served as a military sniper pilot. He was awarded the Order of the Red Star and a medal.

Sviridov stepped down as commander at the age of 54, after a series of harsh public comments about the Russian armed forces. In an interview, he warned that a pilot must have around 100 flying hours per year to be fully combat ready. “However, this is not yet the case. The average flight time in the military is currently 25-30 hours.’ A retired pilot criticized Vladimir Putin for running a “third-rate” air force, warning that top officers were leaving the armed forces because of poor pay and conditions. He also said the military was forced to appoint under-trained officers “because there are no better ones”. For this reason, we send third-ranked pilots to military academies,” said Sviridov.

He told Putin to “create normal living conditions for young officers, as well as for all soldiers, so that they can properly perform their official duties.”

