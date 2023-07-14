The Mystery Surrounding Prigozin: Whereabouts of Wagner Group Leader Unknown as U.S. Warns of Poisoning

Title: Wagner Mercenary Group Leader Prigozin’s Whereabouts Unknown; Wagner No Longer Main Player in Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Date: July 14, 2023

In a comprehensive report by reporter Ye Ting, it has been revealed that after the failed mutiny led by Prigozin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, he has not played any significant role in the war against Ukraine. Prigozin’s current whereabouts have become a mystery and have drawn international attention.

Furthermore, the U.S. President, Joe Biden, has issued a warning to Prigozin, cautioning him to be careful of being poisoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Biden’s remarks have contributed to speculation about the safety and well-being of the group leader.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Wagner’s mercenaries are no longer the main players in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder stated during a news conference that there has been no significant involvement of Wagner’s forces in support of Ukrainian combat missions. Ryder added that the majority of Wagner fighters remain in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

President Biden jokingly advised Prigozin to be cautious about his food choices during a press conference, citing concerns over Putin’s alleged poisoning of political opponents. However, President Biden clarified that he does not have information regarding Prigozin’s whereabouts or his current relationship with Putin.

The report also sheds light on Putin’s invitation for Wagner fighters to continue their fight alongside the Russian army. However, Prigozin rejected this proposal, leading to uncertainty about the future direction of the Wagner Group. Putin mentioned that the Wagner Group cannot continue to exist in its current form due to the absence of legal regulations for private troops in Russia.

In other news, the recent NATO summit not only focused on the war between Russia and Ukraine but also addressed the Indo-Pacific issue. The summit condemned China‘s strategic partnership with Russia and its attempts to challenge NATO’s interests, security, and values. The NATO communiqué highlighted China‘s “overt ambition and policy of coercion,” which poses a challenge to the international order.

While the United States is defining the boundaries of NATO’s engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, it is important to note that NATO does not intend to invite Asian countries to join the alliance. Instead, NATO aims to establish tailor-made partnership programs with its Indo-Pacific allies. An example of this is the Individualized Partnership Program (ITPP) with Japan, focusing on areas such as cyber security, emerging technologies, and strategic communications.

It is evident that the dynamics of global alliances are shifting, with NATO actively responding to the challenges posed by China without formally expanding its membership.

Editor: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

