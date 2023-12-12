The new Bulgari boutique at Shopping Cidade Jardim – MONDO MODA

The Italian essence of the magnificent art of living was established in São Paulo with the opening of the largest boutique Bulgari of Latin America at Shopping Cidade Jardim.

The facade features an ancient marble portal, where the Bulgari logo stands out in Roman letters, and five windows adorned by silk Shantung panels in saffron yellow and crimson pink.

Bulgari Shopping Cidade Jardim Store @ Gustavo Scatena

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by the eight-pointed Condotti star on the Crema Marfil marble floor and blue accents. The symbol is a universal emblem that represents balance, harmony and cosmic order; the eight lines symbolize the four cardinal points (North, South, East, West) and time (two solstices and two equinoxes).

Bulgari Shopping Cidade Jardim @ Disclosure

This prominent and characteristic element remains a unifying symbol present in all Bulgari boutiques around the world and tells the story of the Maison’s artistic diversity and ceaseless visual innovation – echoing an irresistible desire to cross borders and explore unknown territories. The eight-pointed star is known to be associated with the expression “Roma Caput Mundi”, meaning that all roads lead to Rome – the Eternal City and an inexhaustible source of inspiration for Bulgari.

Bulgari Shopping Cidade Jardim @ Disclosure

A visit to the 282m² store is like a journey through the wonders of Rome, as the Maison fully embodies the deep essence of the Eternal City with its ever-changing natural light, enchanting marbles and magnificent architecture.

Bulgari Shopping Cidade Jardim @ Disclosure

The interior design concept is a celebration of Italian heritage and design that skillfully combines precious materials, colors and sublime craftsmanship, synthesizing the relationship between ancient and modern, tradition and innovation. The materials and color palette carefully selected for the space refer to ancient Roman classicism, while at the same time being extremely contemporary and delicate.

Andy Warhol’s artwork adds a contemporary touch of color to the space.

As a celebration of exquisite Italian craftsmanship, magnificent chandeliers, designed to be the focal point of the main gallery, crown the two circular balconies.

A unique feature of the boutique is the semicircular gallery characterized by a curved counter and Condotti showcases. The sliding door that gives access to one of the two private lounges features a geometric pattern inspired by the Roman Pantheon, with a combination of circles and squares, as well as Bulgari’s iconic eight-pointed star. Private spaces offer guests an inviting environment to relax and enjoy the ultimate Italian hospitality experience.

Rich silk shantung fabrics, fine rugs and cozy furnishings blend to offer warmth and uplift the ambiance, while touches of saffron yellow evoke the magic of Roman lights, referencing the moments before sunset and the sky glowing in shades of apricot. Connecting Italian savoir faire with Brazilian art and aesthetics, a selection of lamps and furniture from Brazilian designers – contemporary and renowned – were integrated into the store’s design.

Bulgari Shopping Cidade Jardim @ Disclosure

Works by Zanine Caldas, Jorge Zalszupin, Paulo Werneck, Geraldo de Barros, Ana Neute and Osvaldo Tenorio were tastefully incorporated into the boutique, which promises to be a sanctuary where all visitors can experience the Bulgari universe, surrounded by the impeccable union of craftsmanship and Italian and Brazilian elegance.

Oct Winter 2023 Bulgari – Rose gold Serpent necklace with diamonds and pink Spinelles @ pink publicity @ publicity

At the Bulgari boutique in Shopping Cidade Jardim, the public will find a selection of sophisticated jewelry, luxurious handbags and exquisite watches. The jewelry collections represent the epitome of craftsmanship and design, with iconic Bulgari pieces that shine prominently on red carpets and high society events around the world.

The refined bags, known for their distinctive designs, offer a fusion of elegance and practicality. The selection of watches combines precision and sophistication, reflecting Bulgari’s heritage in watchmaking. With this diverse range of products, Bulgari caters to connoisseurs of fine jewelry, luxury accessories and exquisite watchmaking, making it a destination for those seeking the pinnacle of luxury.

