Home » the new campaign is on air
World

the new campaign is on air

by admin
the new campaign is on air

The price of the offer you subscribe to always remains the same, even after the summer.

On the occasion of the summer iliad launches a new communication campaignsigned by TBWAItalia, which recounts one of the promises that have made the operator the standard bearer of transparency in the telecommunications sector: the “FOREVER”.

If summer and the things you love most about this season – days at the beach, tanning, sand castles – are made to last too little, the same is not true for iliad’s summer.

Thus, through typically summery and brightly colored subjects, the Italian operator who stands out for its clear and transparent offers, tells his promise: this summer lasts forever.

The creativity of TBWAItalia, developed together with the B612 digital artist team – a 3D and illustration studio in Milan – narrates some summer must-have objects that remain intact despite being subjected to extreme conditions.

Just as an ice cream does not melt despite being heated by the air from a hairdryer, a cactus cannot puncture or deflate a mattress and a sand castle cannot be destroyed by buckets of water, at the same This way, the price of the offers that users subscribe to with iliad will never change over timeand therefore not even after the end of the summer.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The planning of the multi-subject campaign includes: press, OOH, DOOH, digital display, video, radio and digital, as well as placement on Spotify and domination of iliad stores.

Lo spot iliad dell’estate 2023

CREDITS

Agency: TBWAItalia Chief Creative Officer: Mirco Pagano Creative Directors: Vittoria Apicella, Frank Guarini Art Director: Luca Attanasio Copywriter: Debora Crestale Chief Growth Officer TBWA & CEO Integer: Simone De Martini Account Director: Claudio Mapelli Account Executive: Chiara De Petris Production Company: Bolt Producer: Silvia Congiu 3D & Postproduction: B612 Studio Production Advisory: VA Consulting General Manager: Stefano Arbitrio Marketing Production Advisor: Alessandra Pasquini PM Marketing Advisor: Andrea Cenciarelli Media Center: PHD

See also  Unprecedented New York receives emergency flash flood warning, 9 dead (photos) | Hurricane Chengrong | Ada | New Jersey | Current Affairs

On air: 31 July 2023

Share this article:

You may also like

Israel expanded an apartheid law last week. No...

“It disgusts me.” Emergency services must intervene

Record-Breaking Number of Irregular Migrants Cross the Dangerous...

Twitter, Musk threatens lawsuit against NGO’s research on...

a long overview of Career Mode

Afghanistan, the Taliban burn musical instruments: “They corrupt...

Radovan Višković on being blacklisted by the USA...

Incident at Anabela Atijas concert | Entertainment

Escalating Tensions: Ukrainian President Claims Conflict is ‘Returning’...

immediately a session at the Ars on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy