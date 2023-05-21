The new jersey of the basketball team of Serbia Sports

Serbian basketball players will go to the World Championship, which will be played at the end of August and the beginning of September, in new equipment.

Source: KSS/Dragana Stjepanović

The basketball team of Serbia will play at Mundobasket, which is played in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, and KSS showed the equipment in which the “eagles” will play a few months before the competition. Bogdan Bogdanović has already confirmed that he will make himself available to the coach, so it is no surprise that he is chosen to be a “model” at the promotion of the new set.

The first set of jerseys will have two shades of blue and the impression is that they fit fantastically on the chests of the national team members. On the sides, as well as on the edges of the jersey there will be red and white details, so that the equipment of the national team would resemble the flag of the country it will represent during the World Cup. See what it looks like:

The font in which the name of the country and the surnames of the basketball players are written is also unusual, but fans of this sport immediately after the announcement of the new jersey on social networks pointed out that it is beautiful and better than some that were used in previous years. Now we just have to see who will wear it next fall – whether Nikola Jokić will be able to play for Serbia, what is the situation with Vasa Micić’s injury and whether there are any chances that Vladimir Lucić will recover from a serious injury.

We remind you that in the first group stage, Serbia will have custom-made opponents, just in time for the warm-up. The national team’s rivals will be South Sudan, China and Puerto Rico, and far greater challenges will await the team of Svetislav Pešić in the second group and in the eventual knockout phase. Serbia’s chances in this competition, as in the previous few years, will mostly depend on the team that the selector will be able to count on.