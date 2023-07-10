The new Public Procurement Code, focus on Thursday in Palermo

by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

Organized by PwC TLS. Reeds Palermo and Bar Association 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Today more than ever, companies and contracting stations need transparency, simplification and the possibility of achieving their objectives quickly and effectively. The new Public Procurement Code therefore represents an important effort in trying to…

