China News Agency, Beijing, August 24th. Comprehensive news: According to data from the WHO website, as of 17:10 CET on the 23rd (23:10 Beijing time), the number of confirmed cases worldwide increased by 556,712 from the previous day, reaching 594,367,247 cases; deaths increased by 1,251 to 6,451,016.

Americas and Europe: U.S. government plans to stop paying for new crown testing, etc.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:21 on the 23rd Eastern Time, the United States had added 137,242 confirmed cases within 24 hours, with a total of 93,739,671 cases; 618 new deaths were added, with a cumulative total of 93,739,671 cases. 1,041,411 cases.

According to US media reports, Ashish Jha, coordinator of the White House New Crown Response Task Force, said recently that the government will stop paying for new crown testing, treatment and vaccine costs as early as this fall. The “Seattle Times” reported on the 23rd that experts from the U.S. federal government and California are closely monitoring the new subtypes BA.4.6 and BA.2.75 of the Omicron strain.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 23rd, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that the new version of the “Satellite V” coronavirus vaccine suitable for the Delta and Omicron strains can reliably reduce the burden on the lungs of animals when they are sick.

The Press Service of the Russian Consumer Rights Protection and Public Welfare Supervision Bureau stated that more than 95% of the new crown patients in Russia in the past two weeks were infected with the new subtype BA.4 or BA.5 of the Omicron strain.

Asia: Japan’s new death toll hits record high

According to the statistics of the Japan Broadcasting Association TV, Japan reported 208,551 new confirmed cases on the 23rd, with a total of 17,555,386 confirmed cases; 343 new deaths, exceeding the 322 cases on February 22 this year, a new high since the outbreak, with a total of 37,664 deaths. . Among them, Osaka reported 42 deaths that day, Tokyo and Kanagawa each reported 25, and Saitama and Fukuoka each reported 19. Osaka reported 22,924 confirmed cases that day, Tokyo had 21,770 cases, and Aichi had 18,060 cases. Akita, Gifu and Kochi all recorded new highs in the number of confirmed cases.

According to Kyodo News on the 23rd, Japan’s single-month death toll from the new crown exceeded 5,000 for the first time in August. The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan has not decreased, but the number of deaths has increased significantly.

Kyodo News reported that a relevant person in the Japanese government revealed on the 23rd that relevant departments have coordinated in the direction of exempting inbound passengers from checking negative certificates within 72 hours on the condition of completing three doses of the new crown vaccine, and discussing single-day entry. A plan to further increase the number of people from the current 20,000.

The team of Professor Hiroshi Nishiura and others from Kyoto University in Japan recently summarized the estimation results and believed that after the new crown pneumonia epidemic changed from the current “global pandemic” to “endemic”, about 10% of Japan’s population will often be infected with the new crown virus within a few years. state, the scale of infection is expected to be about 10 times that of seasonal influenza.

According to Kyodo News, a relevant person from the Japanese government revealed on the 22nd that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare will include 3.9 billion yen (about 190 million yuan) in the 2023 budget application to promote the development of vaccines and therapeutic drugs for new crown infections and other diseases. , the amount is more than five times the original budget for 2022. Japan has always relied on overseas pharmaceutical companies for new crown vaccines and treatments, and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Labour hopes to promote domestic research and development.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of South Korea on the 24th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 139,339 confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 22,588,640 cases; 63 new deaths were added, with a total of 26,224 cases. Yonhap News Agency quoted the latest statement of the epidemic prevention department that day, the epidemic is expected to ease this week or next week, but the number of severe cases and deaths will continue to increase in the next two or three weeks.

According to the “Lianhe Zaobao” report on the 24th, Singapore will cancel the requirement of wearing masks indoors from August 29, and only the public in health care facilities and public transport will continue to wear masks. Authorities also recommend that the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should continue to wear masks indoors. From 23:59 on the 28th, even if all passengers entering Singapore have not completed the new crown vaccination procedure, as long as they obtain a negative nucleic acid test certificate within two days before the trip, they will no longer have to comply with the 7-day stay-at-home requirement after entry.

Singapore’s Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference on the 24th that people aged 60 and above are encouraged to receive the second booster shot. He also revealed that according to the latest serum research conducted by the Ministry of Health, it is estimated that 70% of local people have been infected with the new crown virus. The current data also shows that the probability of re-infection within 8 months of recovery is 5%.

Africa: There are more than 255,500 deaths in Africa

According to data from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of the 23rd, there have been 12,035,399 confirmed cases and 255,528 deaths in Africa. (Finish)

