the offer combined with TIMVISION continues

TIM and Walt Disney Company Italia have renewed the agreement for the distribution of Disney+ in combination with the offer TimVision and to TIM’s ultrabroadband ones.

They are TimVision customers will be able to see, even on the move, all the entertainment offered by Disney+the home dedicated to streaming movies and series from iconic brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as general entertainment from Star.

A wide variety of genres spanning action, adventure, sci-fi and documentaries to critically acclaimed drama and comedy titles.

The Good Mothers, Peter Pan & Wendy, The Mandalorian, A Small Light and The Kardashians are just some of the more recent releases now available exclusively on Disney+.

Andrea RossiniChief Consumer, Small & Medium Market Officer, ha dichiarato: “The renewal of this important agreement is based on our consolidated relationship with Disney which has already chosen TIM as a strategic partner since 2020. With TimVision we make the most complete streaming platform on the Italian television scene available to an ever wider and more demanding audience, a content aggregator that offers the best of premium entertainment thanks to collaborations like this one”.

Daniel FridgeCountry Manager The Walt Disney Company Italy, Turkey, Israel & Greece, ha aggiunto: “We are happy to renew our collaboration with TIM, continuing to offer their customers the rich Disney+ catalogue. A great heritage of storytelling that has distinguished our Company for 100 years and which, also thanks to the general entertainment offer, is aimed at an ever wider audience”.

