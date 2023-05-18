Smythson appoints Paolo Porta as CEO

Smythson announces the appointment of Paolo Porta as CEO

The Italian manager, who boasts a long and consolidated experience in the luxury sector, has been called to lead Smythson, the iconic English brand of luxury stationery and leather goods.

Paolo Porta boasts an important track record in the luxury and mod industrya: Prior to joining Smythson, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Hunter, was SVP of Merchandising and Licensing at Jimmy Choo. He has held roles in merchandising, purchasing and retail channel management, wholesale, distribution and general brand development for Burberry, Christian Dior and Stella McCartney.

Stefano Giacomelli, chairman of Smythson and CEO of Tivoli Group, commented: “I am delighted that Paolo has agreed to take on the role of CEO of our brand. Thanks to its deep expertise in global lifestyle he is the right person to lead a much loved and recognized distinctive brand like Smythson. Under Paolo’s leadership, the brand is in fact ready to inaugurate a new growth path through consolidation in traditional markets such as the UK and Europe but above all to increase its presence in strategic markets such as the American and Asian ones”.

Paul Dooradded: “I am proud to have the opportunity to make my contribution to the further growth and development of a brand like Smythson, which I have always admired and which represents over 130 years of the finest British luxury. Smythson’s potential is enormous and unique and I am thrilled to be able to work with such a talented, knowledgeable and close-knit team to implement a new affirmation and growth project”.