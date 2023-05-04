The offer for companies and VAT numbers has arrived: iliadbusiness is born

From today it is possible to activate the offer dedicated to companies, businesses and holders of VAT numbers who can choose to activate one or more SIM cards and then manage them in a simple and intuitive way

Almost five years after entering the Italian mobile market and having won the trust of over 9.6 million users, iliad is revolutionizing the business mobile telephony segment with an offer at €11.99 + VAT per month.

In a historical moment characterized by a high cost of living and ever-increasing prices, in which companies, small and large, find themselves having to face increasingly complex daily challenges, iliad wants to be close to users business guaranteeing a transparent, generous, simple and quality offer.

The Business Giga 220 offer

Include:

220 GB in 4G, 4G+ and 5G, unlimited minutes and SMS to landlines and mobiles in Italy;

in 4G, 4G+ and 5G, unlimited minutes and SMS to landlines and mobiles in Italy; 11,99€ per month + VAT, forever, without hidden costs and without duration constraints;

per month + VAT, forever, without hidden costs and without duration constraints; 15 GB dedicated in the EU unlimited minutes and SMS;

unlimited minutes and SMS; 300 minutes for calls from Italy to landlines and mobiles in 51 countries;

Furthermore, iliad wants to give concrete support to those who bring their business outside the EU with an offer dedicated to a large list of countries, more strategic for Italian companies.

5GB and 60 minutes dedicated in roaming in 30 countries, such as Switzerland, China, the United Arab Emirates, India, Canada, Brazil.

To maximize proximity to all users, iliad has thought of services dedicated to the new segment and their needs.

The business revolution it can also be seen from the specific assistance needs that companies and VAT numbers have. This is why iliad offers assistance without bots but only with consultants, active 24 hours a day all year round, with a new line dedicated to business, 176, to get information on the offer and request specialized assistance.

iliadbusiness is designed for every business: companies, and VAT number holders who can choose to activate one or more SIMs and then manage them in a simple and intuitive way.

iliad is the first business operator in Italy to include the option to keep SIMs active only when actually useful, such as often happens in the case of seasonal activities, and therefore suspend temporarily – up to 24 months – one or more SIM cards. The SIM can then be reactivated directly from the Personal Area, in a few clicks, with a contribution of €4.99 + VAT.

Finally, all business users who subscribe to at least one Giga 220 Business offer will be able to access:

Business Offer Data 180 : a data-only offer that includes 180GB with 4G, 4G+ 5G in Italy, 15GB dedicated in the EU and 5GB dedicated in 30 non-EU countries, at €9.99 + VAT per month.

: a data-only offer that includes 180GB with 4G, 4G+ 5G in Italy, 15GB dedicated in the EU and 5GB dedicated in 30 non-EU countries, at €9.99 + VAT per month. McAfee Business Security Subscription: Complete protection against viruses and online threats on 3 devices for €1.99 + VAT per month for each license.

Activate iliadbusiness

The iliadbusiness offer can be activated immediately on the site www.iliadbusiness.itby calling the dedicated number 176 or on the over 2,000 Simboxes and in the network of Flagship Stores and Corners distributed throughout Italy.

Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad comments on the new launch: “The iliad revolution does not stop and today we are alongside the business segment to concretely support those who contribute to the development and economic growth of the country, always keeping faith with our values. With the launch of iliadbusiness we respond to the need for ever greater transparency and dedicated offers of thousands of Italian professionals and businesses, guaranteeing clear and simple rates, which have now become the iliad trademark”.