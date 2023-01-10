Time: 2023-01-09 21:31:48 Source: New Express

New Express News Xinghua Street is a unique New Year custom for Guangzhou people. On January 9, Guangzhou Agriculture and Rural Bureau’s 2023 annual flower marketing press conference was held at the Guangzhou Flower Research Center. At the meeting, a treasure map of Guangzhou flowers was released and a proposal for annual flower sales was issued to the public. It was learned at the press conference that during the jasmine flower market in 2023, the city’s annual flower market will total about 15 million pots (plants), a year-on-year increase of about 18%. After three years, the traditional offline flower market in Guangzhou has officially returned!

Mode: The offline flower market is coming back, looking for “thousands of flowers” in the Guangzhou flower treasure map

The flower industry carries the people’s yearning for a better life. Recently, various districts in Guangzhou have successively announced the arrangements for the jasmine flower market in 2023. This year, the jasmine flower market in various districts in Guangzhou will be carried out in an orderly manner, and the flower street scene of “flowers like a sea and people like a tide” will return heavily.

In order to further promote the sales of annual flowers and make it easier for national flower buyers and the general public to buy their favorite annual flowers, at the press conference, the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs released a treasure map of Guangzhou flowers.

“The treasure map contains information about 134 flower growers and enterprises, and about 15 million pots (plants) of annual flowers. Scan the QR code to know the planting address, variety, quantity, etc. of each grower or enterprise, so that the purchase It is more efficient and accurate for merchants and citizens to purchase annual flowers.” Li Bin, deputy director of Guangzhou Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, introduced.

According to the preliminary statistics of the agricultural and rural departments, during this winter jasmine flower market, the total number of annual flowers on the market in the city is about 15 million pots (plants). In addition to the traditional annual oranges, Phalaenopsis, and peach blossoms, the annual flower varieties are mainly narcissus, gladiolus, rose, lily, rose, winter jasmine, crabapple, and redbud.

At the press conference, Liang Wenting, deputy secretary-general of the Guangzhou Flower Industry Association, issued a proposal for the sale of New Year’s Flowers to the public, calling on Guangzhou citizens to purchase New Year’s Flowers and New Year’s Oranges at sales outlets near their workplaces and residences. Farmers, let’s celebrate the New Year together and help Guangzhou’s economic recovery.

In recent years, Guangzhou has continued to promote the integrated development of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries. The flower industry has gradually shifted from a single production to a deep integration of the tertiary industries that integrates production, sales, scientific research, sightseeing, and other functions. As a result, Baoqu Rose World, Million Sunflower Garden, Tianshi Cherry Blossom Park and other popular flower viewing tourist attractions have emerged. In addition, flowers continue to expand to functions such as food, care, and health care, which effectively promotes the extension of the flower industry chain and the value-added of product processing and transformation.

Guangzhou has created a marketing matrix for annual flowers, linking online and offline, empowering the flower industry, creating a new year flower brand, making culture a new engine driving economic development, and creating a new year flower market that can be seen, played, and bought.

New varieties: “little flowers” contain “big technology“

According to preliminary statistics from the Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, during the jasmine flower market in 2023, the city’s annual flower market will total about 15 million pots (plants), a year-on-year increase of about 18%. In addition to the traditional annual oranges, Phalaenopsis, and peach blossoms, the annual flower varieties are mainly narcissus, gladiolus, rose, lily, rose, winter jasmine, crabapple, and redbud.

From the perspective of species distribution, the city has formed Conghua anthurium and potted plants in the north; Baiyun and Huadu in the middle; foliage plants and green seedlings in Panyu and Nansha in the south; perennial bulbous flowers and native plants in Huangpu and Zengcheng in the east. Seedlings; and the characteristic layout of the flower distribution and trading center in Liwan in the west.

In addition to the common annual flower varieties in the past, there are surprises in the annual flower varieties this year. Xie Weiping, Secretary of the Party Branch of the Guangzhou Flower Research Center, introduced that the Guangzhou Flower Research Center has successfully cultivated 78 new flower varieties in recent years, ranking among the forefront of flower breeding in the province. There are 13 new varieties authorized by the National Plant Variety Protection, and the EU New Plant Varieties 1 protection authorization; 4 national-level scientific and technological innovation platforms have been established. With an annual output of 50 million high-quality seedlings such as anthurium and white palm, “Xiaojiao” anthurium won the “Golden Flower Award”, the highest award in the field of potted plants in the country.

“The expert technical service team established by the center, through regular or irregular technical guidance and assistance, has expanded the driving effect of the transformation of new technology achievements of new flower varieties in Guangzhou and even Guangdong.” Xie Weiping pointed out that in recent years, the layout and structure of Guangzhou’s flower industry has been more optimized. The innovation capability of flower science and technology has been greatly improved, and the market share of flower varieties with independent intellectual property rights has steadily increased. As the main body of flower technology innovation in Guangzhou, Guangzhou Flower Research Center has been undertaking the scientific research task of innovation and technology of tropical and subtropical flower varieties in Guangzhou.

In addition, Guangzhou also has a Phalaenopsis germplasm resource bank, an ornamental pineapple germplasm resource bank, and the country’s only Araceae flower germplasm resource bank, among which 30 new varieties of Anthurium flowers with independent intellectual property rights have been bred, ranking first in the country , the import substitution rate of high-quality anthurium seedlings reached 70%, and the market share of new technologies reached 90%. Technological innovation empowers the flower industry and becomes a new engine to promote the high-quality development of Guangzhou’s flower industry.

Written by: New Express reporter Gao Yongshu and correspondent Sui Nongxuan

Link: 2023 Guide to Buying Places for New Year’s Oranges in Guangzhou

Liwan District:

Liwan District Traditional Flower Market: Time: January 19-21, 2023 (3 days)

Address: West Gate of Cultural Park, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Water Flower Market: Time: January 11-February 6, 2023 (27 days)

Address: East Gate of Liwan Lake Park, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Guangzhou Flower Expo Garden: flower products are available all year round

Category: Yanglan, Guolan, Nianju, Narcissus, Fuguiguo, Peach Blossom, etc.

Address: Area near Huabo Avenue, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Area B of Lingnan Flower Market: flower products are available all year round

Category: all kinds of domestic and imported flowers, orchids, oranges, etc.

Address: Opposite to Wuyanqiao Primary School, Fangxin Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Runtai Flower Industrial Park: supply of flower products all year round

Category: all kinds of bonsai, orchids, oranges, peach blossoms, native seedlings, etc.

Address: Area near Binfen Avenue, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Haizhu District:

Temporary flower sales points for the Spring Festival in each street (for details, please refer to the government release)

Yuexiu District:

Yuexiu District Traditional Flower Market: Time: January 19-21, 2023 (3 days)

Address: West Lake Section, Beijing Road Pedestrian Street

Tianhe District: Time: January 17-21, 2023 (5 days)

Address: Central Axis, Street Theme Flower Market in Zhujiang New Town (see government release for details)

Huangpu District:

Winter jasmine flower market in Huangpu District: January 17-21, 2023 (5 days)

Address: Main Venue: Huangpu Park (68 Huangpu East Road)

Branch venue: Green Axis Plaza (196 Science Avenue)

Knowledge City Area (Opening Road, South Start-up Area)

Temporary flower sales points for the Spring Festival in each street (for details, please refer to the government release)

Zengcheng District:

Zengcheng District Jasmine Flower Market: January 16-21 (6 days)

Address: North Square, Zengcheng Square, Zengcheng District, Guangzhou

Conghua District:

Xihe Wanhua Town: Time: January 4-27, 2023 (24 days)

Address: Wanhuayuan Area, Huahua Street, Suburbs, Conghua District, Guangzhou

Baiyun District:

Baiyun District Yingchun Flower Market: Time: January 19-21, 2023 (3 days)

Address: Intersection of Yuncheng South 2nd Road, East Plaza, Wanda Plaza, Yuncheng East Road

Huadu District:

Huadu District Yingchun Flower Market: Time: January 19-21, 2023 (3 days)

Address: Guangzhou City of Flowers Park, Dongbian Village, Huacheng Street, Huadu District, Guangzhou

Panyu District:

Combining online and offline

Online Flower Market: January 6-21, 2023 (16 days)

Offline: Temporary Spring Festival flower sales points in various streets (see government release for details)

Nansha District:

1. Winter jasmine flower market in Huahui International Plaza, Nansha Street: Time: January 10-20 (11 days)

Address: Pearl Circuit, Nansha District

2. Tung Chung Cultural Square Flower Market: Time: January 15-20 (6 days)

Address: No. 12 Jixiang Middle Road, Nansha District

Examiner: Huang Yueyao Editor: Fang Yi Proofreader: Chi Cuiping