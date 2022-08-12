Recently, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a blatant visit to Taiwan, China, in disregard of China‘s strong opposition and solemn representations. Pelosi’s crazy actions seriously violated the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, seriously violated China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously interfered in China‘s internal affairs, seriously undermined the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, and sent a serious wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. It aroused the strong indignation of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people and was jointly opposed by the international community.

However, over the past few days, the U.S. side has not repented of repentance and unwilling to fail. Instead, it has denied sophistry and confounded right and wrong. It has even wooed a few allies to accuse and smack China. These absurd actions have not only discredited the United States, but also made the world more aware of the sinister intentions of the United States to “use Taiwan to control China“.

The United States used Pelosi as the speaker of the House of Representatives as an excuse, saying that she is free to visit. However, the undeniable fact is that in 1979, the United States made a clear commitment in the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, “The United States of America recognizes that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government of China. Commercial and other unofficial relations.” Whether it is the executive branch, the legislative or judicial organs, they are all part of the US government and must strictly abide by the one China policy promised by the US government. Mistakes in Chinese policy. As the current leader of the US Congress, Pelosi is the second-in-line heir to the US president. She took the US military plane and opened her mouth to represent the United States during her passage to Taiwan. What is this if it is not an official exchange? No matter how sophistry the U.S. makes, Pelosi’s move to Taiwan is a major political provocation to escalate official exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan. The international community can clearly see who is breaking their promises and who is maliciously provoking.

The US claims that the one-China policy has not changed, and that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan does not violate the one-China policy. The fact is that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is a part of China, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China. This is the core content of the one-China principle, the general consensus of the international community and the basic norms of international relations, and it has an unshakable foundation of international law. UNGA Resolution 2758 makes this clear. The one-China principle is the basic principle and political basis for the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and 181 countries, and is an integral part of the post-World War II international order. However, in fact, the US side has been talking about the one-China policy for many years, while doing the same thing as distorting, falsifying and hollowing out the one-China principle. In 2000, the United States placed the so-called “Taiwan Relations Act” unilaterally concocted before the three Sino-US joint communiques, and put the so-called “Six Assurances to Taiwan” that was kept secret a few years ago in the statement of the United States‘ one-China policy. Recently, in a joint statement with a few of its allies, the phrase “where applicable” was placed in brackets after “one China policy”. The United States says one thing does another, ignores a series of basic norms of international relations such as the one-China principle and non-interference in internal affairs, and uses any means to play the “Taiwan card”. It has become the biggest destroyer of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest troublemaker for regional stability. , the U.S.’s gross trampling of international rules is unquestionable.

The US claims that China‘s military exercises are an overreaction and escalation of the situation. The fact is that the US disregarded China‘s repeated and solemn representations and condoned and supported Pelosi’s passage to Taiwan. Facing the malicious provocation by the US, China has no choice but to make a firm response to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. China‘s position is legitimate, reasonable and legitimate, China‘s measures are firm, forceful and appropriate, and China‘s military drills are open, transparent and professional, in line with domestic law, international law, and international practice. “Taiwan independence” forces punished. The responsibility and consequences of the current tense situation should be entirely borne by the US and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces.

The US slandered China for “unilaterally changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.” This is a complete inversion of black and white, rumors and slander. Taiwan has never been a country, there is only one China, and both sides of the Strait belong to the same country. This is the status quo across the Taiwan Strait that has remained unchanged for decades. But this status quo has indeed been broken. The spoiler is not China, but the separatist forces of the United States and Taiwan. The U.S. and the Taiwan authorities have increased their collusion with the Taiwan authorities to enhance the substantive relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan, and wantonly sell weapons to Taiwan, helping Taiwan to enhance its so-called “asymmetric combat power” and supporting the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. The DPP refuses to recognize the “1992 Consensus”, stubbornly promotes “gradual Taiwan independence”, and promotes “de-Sinicization”. Isn’t this a blatant change of the status quo?

Pelosi’s running on stage is a complete political farce and a blatant political provocation. Public opinion cannot be violated. Playing with fire will set yourself on fire. China‘s complete national reunification is an irresistible historical trend and the common aspiration of all Chinese people. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will only make more than 1.4 billion Chinese people more united and united. In the past few days, hundreds of countries and organizations have condemned Pelosi’s malicious and provocative actions and firmly supported the one-China principle. The consensus of the international community on one China has become more solid and unshakable, and the international community has become more aware of who is violating commitments and deliberately provoking. The United States‘ “taking Taiwan to control China” is destined to be an empty basket of water, and will only shoot itself in the foot.

On August 10, the Chinese government officially released the white paper titled “The Taiwan Issue and China‘s Unification in the New Era”, which comprehensively expounded the historical latitude and longitude and policy propositions of the Taiwan issue. We are willing to join hands with friends from all countries who love peace and uphold justice, resolutely oppose all words and deeds that interfere in China‘s internal affairs, resolutely resist all adventurous trends that undermine peace across the Taiwan Strait, jointly safeguard the one-China principle, jointly defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and jointly safeguard the region. Stability and world peace.

(Source: Official Account of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary)