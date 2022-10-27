Home World The opening ceremony of the new academic year of the Alfonso Academy: out of the ivory tower and dialogue with the world – Vatican News
The Redeemer’s Academy has started the new school year with a Mass presided over by Card Tagle. The dean of the college said that higher education should get out of the ivory tower and have a dialogue with the world.

(Vatican News Network)When Pope Francis received the Redemptorists not long ago, he called them “ethical teachers” and thanked them for their service to the Church. Alfonso College, its academic level is “impressive”. It is against this background that the college has started a new academic year. On the morning of October 26, Cardinal Tagle presided over the Holy Mass for the new school year, and then Father Amarante, President of Alfonso College, and others delivered their opening speeches.

There are 259 students in the new school year, receiving various levels of nurturing. Half of them are from Europe and half are from Asia, America and Africa. Fr Amarante, the abbot, recalled the rich jubilee last year marking the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of St. Alfonso as a teacher of the Church, and also presented plans for the next four years.

Father Amarante emphasized that in times of global crisis and changing times, such as ecological transitions, today’s professors are different from their previous life-long commitment to a single noble project, often disconnected from the real needs of the community, enclosed in an ivory tower, not connected with Collaborate with colleagues or students. Instead, think about the College’s mission now, “in relation to the public interest, the management of cultural heritage, and the protection of life and health.” In short, “in view of the public good, we must act in dialogue with society and the world“.

