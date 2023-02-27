Oxygen masks failed to work at an altitude of 11,000 meters in a Russian airline plane.

The passengers on the plane of the Russian airline were left without oxygen because their oxygen masks failed at an altitude of 11,000 meters, writes the Croatian “Jutarnji list”. The plane is owned by “Rossiya Airlines”, a the cause of the malfunction is said to be strong turbulence. The turbulence started due to a ten-minute dive that caused extreme pressure on the plane’s cabins.

The plane on that flight contained 167 passengers, including 21 children. A video appeared on social media where passengers, especially children, can be heard screaming and begging someone for help in using oxygen masks.

Allegedly, five people requested emergency medical help due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. One passenger by name July stated that she started writing a farewell message to her husband on the plane. Fortunately, the plane managed to make an emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.

“The plane suddenly became freezing cold, the masks fell for ten minutes, there was deathly silence and a sudden fall. It was impossible to breathe without those masks, the feeling is indescribable“, she stated.



