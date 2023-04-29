The Palermitan showman Sasà Salvaggio will present the shows of the Carnival of Sciacca

by palermotoday.it – ​​8 hours ago

The news is now official: Sasà Salvaggio will present the shows of the four evenings of the next Sciacca Carnival. The very popular showman enthusiastically accepted the invitation of the organizer of the event Silvio Alessi, and has already been to Sciacca…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Palermo showman Sasà Salvaggio will present the shows of the Sciacca Carnival appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».