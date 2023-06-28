The Password Game is the new internet obsession after Wordle

Some time ago the internet was “upset” by Wordle, which enthralled crossword lovers and more. Now, a has popped up on the net new game which looks set to go even more viral. Let’s talk about The Password Game.

As it is easy to guess from the name, this free video game accessible via browser asks us to create a password, but with each modification it adds a new condition to be respected, with the consequence that soon our alphanumeric combination becomes longer and more complicated. As we well know, having to comply with all the rules for creating passwords is often a bore, but The Password Game is able to make it fun and challenging.

We make you an example from our last test with The Password Game. You start by entering five characters and then come a series of very classic requests: a number, a capital letter, a special character. However, this is only the beginning and already from the fifth request things get more elaborate. For example, you are asked to enter numbers so that their sum is 25. Then you must enter the name of a month, a Roman numeral (and then another which multiplies to the first becomes 35), the name of one of the sponsors of the game, a captcha, today’s answer from Wordle (that’s right, you have to complete wordle too), a two-letter symbol from the periodic table, today’s moon phase emoji (took us a moment to find), the country shown by a Google Maps window (in our case Colombia, easy), a leap year, and more. We stopped at the request to insert a chess move (they asked us for the best one and to write it with algebraic annotation, we will need a little more time to find the right answer).

Some examples of requests for The Password Game

Obviously what you have already written it will affect subsequent requestsso you will have to be careful to change, move and update your password slowly to complete The Password Game.

As you can understand, The Password Game is complexbut quite interesting. Sure, Wordle had the advantage of coming out at a time when people were being forced into solitary confinement. The Password Game is in a different situation, but for “puzzle” fans it could be an interesting free pastime.

