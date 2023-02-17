If the “shot” comes from the dem artillery, no one says a word. Everyone shut up and advance march! As if nothing had happened. Impossible not to recognize a good dose of hypocrisy in the attitude of the Pd on armaments to Ukraine: on the one hand i democrats they arise as soon as someone raises doubts about aid to Kiev, on the other hand they postpone if it is someone of their own who does it – perhaps even prominently. The confirmation of this curious inconsistency was also received today, after the governor of Campania Vincent DeLuca he had ideally smacked the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, in the face.

Armaments, De Luca against Stoltenberg

“ We sometimes have sad news and the saddest of all is a man named Stoltenberg. He happens to be the general secretary of NATO and has just finished saying that we must produce more ammunition, more weapons and more cannons. These statements by him confirm to me the urgency of entrusting Stoltenber to the social services “, said the governor Pd in ​​his Facebook live today, after the Norwegian politician had asked the allies to send tanks and armored vehicles. Boisterous statementsabove all because pronounced by a leading exponent of the party who had always claimed to impart lessons to others on his support for Kiev.

Criticism of others and silence on internal differences

On the subject, the Piddini had on several occasions been more realistic than the king and uncompromising even with themselves, going so far as to break all harmony with the Five Stars precisely because of the opposition of the latter to the belligerent line. All legitimate, but the paradox is that now in the same Democratic Party there are those who have expressed similar positions with even more animated words, without any official reactions being recorded. Perhaps the leaders of the party have not listened to the usual direct social network of the governor of Campania? Hard to believe given that his words soon rebounded in agency headlines anyway. Moreover, last October De Luca was equally corrosive in his analyzes and thundered: “Italy should not be a passive appendage of NATO”. We don’t remember distances from Enrico Letta.

Arms, in the Democratic Party there are those who say no

It’s all a question of political coherence with respect to a line taken but also questioned within the Pd itself. In the past few hours, Pierfrancesco Majorino had asked the dems” a reflection on arms and on the increase in military spending, an idea that I have always contested with conviction ” and as well Elly Schlein in unsuspecting times he had underlined: “ I think it was right to support the Ukrainian resistance, but I think war is not resolved with weapons “. Voices that have gone a little quietly despite being those of a former MEP and a candidate for the party secretariat, as well as the ideal spokesperson for a large number of his registered supporters.

Committed to denouncing the alleged inconsistencies of others on the subject of armaments, the dems have casually forgotten to deal with their own. How long can this apparent (but unmentioned) last internal dualism? We politicians, sooner or later, come home to roost.