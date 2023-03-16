by blogsicilia.it – ​​13 seconds ago

“The structures of excellence active in the San Vincenzo hospital in Taormina in agreement with the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome are no longer included in the ASP Messina Organic Plan”. The regional secretary of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «San Vincenzo Hospital in Taormina. The regional secretary of Cimo Sicilia, Giuseppe Bonsignore, launches a cry of alarm: “The Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery departments risk closing” appeared 13 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».