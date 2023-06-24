by mondopalermo.it – ​​3 hours ago

Video: Facebook – Palermo too parades with rainbow flags for civil rights, together with Milan, Cagliari, Perugia and Chieti. 120,000 at the Palermo Pride parade, according to the organizers. The Rainbow people marching along via Roma in the stretch near the central station to end up at the Cantieri Culturali alla Zisa where the final party is scheduled which will go on until late at night… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The people of Palermo Pride parade: over 100,000 people in the square – THE VIDEO appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.

