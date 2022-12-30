Practical facts benefit the people’s livelihood, true feelings and warm people’s hearts (party representatives are on the front line)

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that “the country is the people, and the people are the country. The Communist Party of China leads the people to fight the country and guard the country, and it is the hearts of the people.” The community is close to the masses, related to people’s livelihood, and connects people’s hearts. Small matters such as firewood, rice, oil, salt, soy sauce, vinegar and tea are closely related to themselves for the masses.

Dahaiyang Community is a typical old and open community, with many old houses, many appeals from the masses, and many conflicts. I have served as the secretary of the party committee in the community for 19 years. The biggest feeling is that the way of working is different from the previous one. In the past, it was a case-by-case basis, treating headaches and feet. Now, Yantai City is carrying out the construction of the party building brand of “Happy Homeland” in urban communities across the region. Our community has organized a team of community workers, party members, and various resources to embark on a new era of mass line and realize the magnificent turn of Haiyang community.

Over the past 10 years, the service position of the community has been consolidated. The community party and mass service center has increased from the original 67 square meters to the current 2,100 square meters. We organized and mobilized the masses to build our own elderly kitchen and small dining hall, and comprehensive service facilities such as community health stations have also been built. We There are better, bigger and newer places to serve the masses.

Over the past 10 years, the governance level of the community has improved. Over the years, we have listened to the needs of the people and felt the needs of the people. From the smoky “one old and one small” cafeteria, to the construction of a happy home that is in full swing, to the public collection and public declaration of serving the people every year, it is the community residents themselves Proposing, discussing, deciding, and doing by yourself, everyone has contributed their efforts, money, and wisdom, and built their own happy homeland with hard work. The people in the community have never lacked the ability to serve themselves. The key is to have an eye for discovery, a cleverness in integration and utilization, and a platform to play a role, so as to stimulate the internal motivation of the people. As a grassroots party member and community cadre, I strive to make the masses feel warm when every urgent, difficult and anxious problem is solved, and every practical matter of people’s livelihood is implemented. Although the community is small, it is connected with thousands of families. Over the past 10 years, through interviews with people in the community, I have recorded more than 30,000 opinions and suggestions from the people, filling 22 notebooks.

In the past 10 years, the happiness index of the masses has risen. The income and welfare benefits of community residents have increased, and the basic necessities of life are more secure. In the current Haiyang Community, children aged 1-7 have free amusement facilities; children over 7 years old have free 4:30 classes and winter and summer public welfare growth parks; elderly people over 60 years old have group birthday parties and free community Senior college and free plumbing repair service.

The 10 years of the new era are the 10 years of earth-shaking changes in our community, the 10 years of party building leading community governance, and the 10 years of people’s happiness. “The phoenix tree and pagoda tree are lined up, and the buildings are reflected in the buildings. The children grow up happily, the old people enjoy well-being, the party and the people are in harmony, the love between fish and water is long, and the comfortable days are sung, and happiness will always stay in Haiyang.” The community song “Happy Haiyang” written and directed by Wang Chengren, a member of Dahaiyang Community, is about the happy life of the residents of Dahaiyang Community.

Being a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is both an honor and a responsibility. Next, I will better solve the problems of the people’s urgent difficulties, do practical things to benefit the people’s livelihood, warm the hearts of the people with true feelings, and seek more happiness for the people in the community.

(The author Leng Xiaoyan is the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of Dahaiyang Community, Yuhuangding Street, Zhifu District, Yantai City, Shandong Province)

