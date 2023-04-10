Home World The photo of a professor indicated on Google as Messina Denaro’s sister: “Error or is there some fraud?”
World

by admin
The photo of a teacher from Castelvetrano, Fabiana Cusumano, known as “Bia”, who teaches Italian and Latin in high school, ended up on Google associated with Giovanna Messina Denaro, sister of the boss captured in Palermo, on January 16, 2023. “We don’t know – says ad Ansa.it the professor, who in the past also had Lorenza Alagna, daughter of Matteo Messina Denaro, as a student – ​​if there is an indexing error or if there is fraud. We are awaiting computer investigations. A friend of mine pointed it out to me. It could be the mob’s last slash at me, artfully done. In any case, I don’t bend her head ”.

The Castelvetrano teacher is president of a cultural association that organizes the “PalmosaFest” literary festival, twinned with anti-mafia associations such as “Rita Atria” and “Casa Memoria Felicia e Peppino Impastato”. “I had the gift, and I still consider it such today – declared Fabiana Bia Cusumano a few days after the arrest of the former fugitive – of meeting Lorenza Alagna in my career as a teacher. I did not know that she was the daughter of Matteo Messina Denaro precisely because she does not bear the surname of her father but that of her mother, Franca Alagna ”.

