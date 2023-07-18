The police found drugs in the juvenile’s house | Info

The police found 685 grams of skank and 33 grams of cocaine with a minor in Bijeljina whose initials are ST, the Bijeljina Police Department announced.

Source: PU Bijeljina

During the search of the family home used by a minor, the police found drugs, and also discovered 37 Indian hemp seeds, a digital scale and items with traces of drugs.

The search was carried out by members of the Department for Organized Crime and Drugs based on an oral order from the Basic Court in Bijeljina.

The statement stated that the juvenile was treated in accordance with the law.

