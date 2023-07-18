Home » The police found drugs in the juvenile’s house | Info
World

The police found drugs in the juvenile’s house | Info

by admin
The police found drugs in the juvenile’s house | Info

The police found 685 grams of skank and 33 grams of cocaine with a minor in Bijeljina whose initials are ST, the Bijeljina Police Department announced.

Source: PU Bijeljina

During the search of the family home used by a minor, the police found drugs, and also discovered 37 Indian hemp seeds, a digital scale and items with traces of drugs.

The search was carried out by members of the Department for Organized Crime and Drugs based on an oral order from the Basic Court in Bijeljina.

The statement stated that the juvenile was treated in accordance with the law.

See also  Charlize Theron and new boyfriend Aleks Dimitrijević | Entertainment

You may also like

Fuerza del Pueblo Party Calls for Regulation on...

From floating prison to deportation: London approves the...

Meloni, Macron and Rutte leave the Celac summit....

the fear of the Vaia storm returns

Inter, Onana flying from Turin to Manchester. Sommer’s...

come Maquette, The Wandering Village, Celeste and more

Partizan interested in Luka Božić from Zadar Sport

Singapore Tops Henley Passport Index, Japan Drops to...

Rels B shares “Un Rodeoooo”, latest single from...

the Sansoni wear pink with the Palermo shirt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy