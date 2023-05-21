The policeman who beat the man in Priboj | Info

The member of the Intervention Police Unit in Belgrade who hit a man in Priboj is the son of a retired police officer.

Source: Facebook

Male E. Ć. (35) died in a cafe in Priboj after an acquaintance IA (28) hit him with a metal boxer.

The attacker is a member of the Intervention Police Unit in Belgrade who was off duty at the time of the attack and the son of a retired police officer. Male E. Ć. according to the latest information, he died as a result of the fall. The attack took place at midnight in the midst of a party attended by E. Ć. and IA

“The police and the ambulance immediately came to the scene. IA was not found because he ran away, and E. Č. was transferred to Priboj hospital, where he died three to four hours later“, says the source. The cafe where everything took place is open this morning and is working according to established working hours.

(WORLD/Courier)