Home » The policeman who beat the man in Priboj | Info
World

The policeman who beat the man in Priboj | Info

by admin
The policeman who beat the man in Priboj | Info

The member of the Intervention Police Unit in Belgrade who hit a man in Priboj is the son of a retired police officer.

Source: Facebook

Male E. Ć. (35) died in a cafe in Priboj after an acquaintance IA (28) hit him with a metal boxer.

The attacker is a member of the Intervention Police Unit in Belgrade who was off duty at the time of the attack and the son of a retired police officer. Male E. Ć. according to the latest information, he died as a result of the fall. The attack took place at midnight in the midst of a party attended by E. Ć. and IA

“The police and the ambulance immediately came to the scene. IA was not found because he ran away, and E. Č. was transferred to Priboj hospital, where he died three to four hours later“, says the source. The cafe where everything took place is open this morning and is working according to established working hours.

(WORLD/Courier)

See also  Las Ninyas del Corro claim old school rap with “Without a plan”

You may also like

Elections in Greece, exit poll: Mitsotakis’ conservatives in...

What do we know about the situation in...

Novak Djokovic dropped to third place on the...

Postponement of the Feast of the Annunciation in...

New Renault 2023 bold city car for price-quality...

Criminologist Radovanović on handing over weapons | Info

Spain, former ETA terrorists candidates for administrative elections....

Spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois | Magazine

Rune-Medvedev at ATP Rome, the live result of...

Nakba denial is at the heart of pro-Israel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy