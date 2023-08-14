Home » The policewoman was in a relationship with Nermin Sulejmanović Info
As “Avaz” learns according to unofficial information, policewoman DŽ.S. was in a relationship with Nermin Sulejmanović, who killed three and wounded three people on Friday.

On Sunday, the Bosnian portal “crna-hronika.info” wrote that policewoman DŽ.S. was in a relationship with Nermin Sulejmanović. According to unofficial information, she gave him the location of his common-law wife Nizama Hećimović, who was buried today in Mionica near Gradačac.


To remind you, Nermin Sulejmanović killed three people on Friday, and injured the same number. He broadcast the murder of his unmarried wife live on the social network “Instagram”, and then continued his bloody spree on the streets of Gradačac, where he killed a father and son.

Genghis and Denis Onder were killed, and their wife and mother Harisa Onder was wounded. Police officer Husein Kotorić was also wounded in front of the police station.

