The policewoman was in a relationship with Nermin Sulejmanović Info

As “Avaz” learns according to unofficial information, policewoman DŽ.S. was in a relationship with Nermin Sulejmanović, who killed three and wounded three people on Friday.

Source: Mondo

On Sunday, the Bosnian portal “crna-hronika.info” wrote that policewoman DŽ.S. was in a relationship with Nermin Sulejmanović. According to unofficial information, she gave him the location of his common-law wife Nizama Hećimović, who was buried today in Mionica near Gradačac.



See description

MEDIA IN BIH: THE POLICE WOMAN WAS IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH NERMIN SULEJMANOVIC! She gave him the location of his common-law wife whom he KILLED!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/screenshot/iron_bb24Br. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: Instagram/screenshot/iron_bb24No. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: Instagram/screenshot/iron_bb24No. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/screenshot/iron_bb24No. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: Instagram/screenshot/iron_bb24No. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: Instagram/ScreenshotNo. picture: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: social networksNo. picture: 8 7 / 8 Source: social networksNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

To remind you, Nermin Sulejmanović killed three people on Friday, and injured the same number. He broadcast the murder of his unmarried wife live on the social network “Instagram”, and then continued his bloody spree on the streets of Gradačac, where he killed a father and son.

Genghis and Denis Onder were killed, and their wife and mother Harisa Onder was wounded. Police officer Husein Kotorić was also wounded in front of the police station.

BONUS VIDEO:

05:50 “HE PLANNED MURDER BECAUSE EVERYTHING WAS PRECEDING FOR HIM!” Petričković on the gruesome triple murderer from Gradačac: THE INITIAL CAPSULE HAS WORKED Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

