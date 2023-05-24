Home » the PoP remake The Sands of Time back to the drawing board
After a series of rumors had suggested that the development of the new Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remakeannounced now in 2020, had been rebootato With a developer change, Ubisoft confirmed today that development has passed from the studios Pune e Mumbai a Ubisoft Montrealthe studio behind the original game.

And in one game status update posted on the Ubisoft blog, the new developers explain that we will not see it for a long time yet: the game is indeed returned to the conceptual stage, then to the initial planning which will see it reborn once again. Having said that, it is very likely that we will not be able to see anything of it for 3 or 4 years. Fans of the most acrobatic Prince in the world of video games will therefore have to be patient for a long time!

