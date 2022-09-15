Home World The Pope against Putin’s war: “How many deaths do we still need?”
The Pope against Putin’s war: “How many deaths do we still need?”

Nur Sultan – “What still has to happen? How many deaths will we have to wait before the oppositions give way to dialogue for the good of the people, peoples and humanity?”. From Kazakhstan Pope francesco he looks with concern at the “many places tormented by war, especially dear Ukraine”. The recipe, he says, is one: “The only way out is peace, and the only way to get there is dialogue”.

