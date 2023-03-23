This time the symbol of peace is not a dove, but a snow leopard. An endangered feline that the Pope would like to visit in Siberian Russia, an expedient to keep the relationship with Moscow alive amid much turbulence. A scenario halfway between a dreamlike vision and a spy story whose source – the only one – is a character who in turn seems to have come out of a novel: Leonid Sebastianovpresident of the “World Union of Old Believers”, husband of Svetlana Kasyan, an opera singer who has some familiarity with the Pope.