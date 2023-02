KINSHASA – Knives, machetes, hammers, axes used by guerrillas to slaughter, disembowel, mutilate, kidnap, enslave and rape, placed by the victims at the foot of a cross to “disarm the heart”, reject the logic of revenge and “transmute the pain in hope”. Pope francesco attended this rite, in the headquarters of the apostolic nunciature of Kinshasanot without denouncing the “insatiable greed for raw materials and money” at the origin of the war which is bloodying north-eastern Congo.