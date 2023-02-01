The growing awareness that the planet’s resources are not infinite; the need to curb the phenomenon linked to climate change, on pain of incurring very serious consequences for human life itself; the evolution at the level of consumers, who are increasingly attentive to environmental health and inclined to opt for green consumption choices. These are some of the factors that are pushing the theme of sustainability among companies that in reducing their impact on the environment also see a way to increase the resilience of the organization and compete more successfully on the market. As emerges from the 12th “United Nations Global Compact-Accenture ceo Study”led by Global Compact of the United Nations it’s yes Accenturewhich involved more than 2,600 CEOs from 128 countries and 18 industry sectors (the largest sample ever surveyed, globally, since the program’s inception in 2007).

The results

Based on the analysis, managers are facing an extremely complex global context: the vast majority (93%) are experiencing ten or more simultaneous difficulties in managing their business and according to 87% of the sample interviewed, the discontinuities in progress will limit the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Despite this, almost all (98%) agree that sustainability is crucial in their role and responsibility, a belief that has grown by 15% in the last ten years.

“In a world characterized by conflict, energy crises, rising inflation and the threat of recession, this year’s study suggests that CEOs do not believe the world is as resilient enough to crises as expected,” he notes. Sanda Ojiambo, Deputy Secretary General, CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact. “The corporate system continues to suffer the impact of multiple shocks,” he continues. In the analysis, the CEOs particularly indicate climate change and socio-political conflicts as the main reasons for concern for the creation of value and impact for stakeholders. Not surprisingly, almost half (43%) state that their efforts towards sustainability have been hampered by the geopolitical situation, with an even higher share among managers in developing countries (51%). The survey also shows that if organizations do not double the rate of reducing carbon emissions already by 2030, the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 will be critical.

Sustainability initiatives

In this difficult context, however, many CEOs are already fully integrating sustainability into their companies. How? Investing in new sustainable products and services (63%), improving sustainability data collection along value chains (55%) and investing in renewable energy sources (49%). Furthermore, almost half (49%) are evolving towards circular business models and 40% are increasing investments in research and development focused onsustainable innovation.

In their interviews, the CEOs also highlight some key initiatives developed to build resilience in companies. From the definition of “science-based” climate objectives to investments to create an inclusive workforce of diversity, up to the commitment to supply chain and system partnerships for the development of advanced technological solutions capable of improving the visibility and transparency of supply chains supply, also through the promotion of a greater biodiversity.

Finally, the CEOs interviewed ask for an always greater commitment on the part of governments through regulatory interventions that make it possible to define measurable and long-term objectives, such as the definition of standardized models for ESG reporting, the construction of a global carbon market and incentives for the development of sustainable business models.