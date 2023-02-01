May 13, 2021
Catholic Culture’s own Phil Lawler has written a new book
addressing what he sees as flaws in the response of Catholic
leaders and laity to the pandemic and advocating a different
approach – Contagious Faith: Why the Church Must Spread Hope, Not
Fear, in a Pandemic.
Topics covered in this interview include:
- How the Church’s behavior in this pandemic differs from the
oft-cited response of St. Charles Borromeo to plague
- Why a confrontation with civil authorities must be forced to
ameliorate the evil precedent set for future actions against the
Church
- How the laity can encourage their priests and bishops to defy
illegitimate restrictions on the Mass
- Is there a moral obligation to take extraordinary measures to
protect one’s neighbor from even the slightest risk of catching a
disease?
- Catholics must be a witness to hope in the power of prayer and
in eternal life
Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aFxgWqp1J80
Links
Phil Lawler, Contagious Faith https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/contagious-faith
