by admin
May 13, 2021

Catholic Culture’s own Phil Lawler has written a new book
addressing what he sees as flaws in the response of Catholic
leaders and laity to the pandemic and advocating a different
approach – Contagious Faith: Why the Church Must Spread Hope, Not
Fear, in a Pandemic.

Topics covered in this interview include:

  • How the Church’s behavior in this pandemic differs from the
    oft-cited response of St. Charles Borromeo to plague
  • Why a confrontation with civil authorities must be forced to
    ameliorate the evil precedent set for future actions against the
    Church
  • How the laity can encourage their priests and bishops to defy
    illegitimate restrictions on the Mass
  • Is there a moral obligation to take extraordinary measures to
    protect one’s neighbor from even the slightest risk of catching a
    disease?
  • Catholics must be a witness to hope in the power of prayer and
    in eternal life

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aFxgWqp1J80

Links

Phil Lawler, Contagious Faith https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/contagious-faith

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

