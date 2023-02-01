Catholic Culture’s own Phil Lawler has written a new book

addressing what he sees as flaws in the response of Catholic

leaders and laity to the pandemic and advocating a different

approach – Contagious Faith: Why the Church Must Spread Hope, Not

Fear, in a Pandemic.

Topics covered in this interview include:

How the Church’s behavior in this pandemic differs from the

oft-cited response of St. Charles Borromeo to plague

oft-cited response of St. Charles Borromeo to plague Why a confrontation with civil authorities must be forced to

ameliorate the evil precedent set for future actions against the

Church

ameliorate the evil precedent set for future actions against the Church How the laity can encourage their priests and bishops to defy

illegitimate restrictions on the Mass

illegitimate restrictions on the Mass Is there a moral obligation to take extraordinary measures to

protect one’s neighbor from even the slightest risk of catching a

disease?

protect one’s neighbor from even the slightest risk of catching a disease? Catholics must be a witness to hope in the power of prayer and

in eternal life

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aFxgWqp1J80

Links

Phil Lawler, Contagious Faith https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/contagious-faith

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio