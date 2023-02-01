Home Business 124,000 bloggers involved in buying Porsche Panamera: successful case of new car marketing at no cost
Business

124,000 bloggers involved in buying Porsche Panamera: successful case of new car marketing at no cost

by admin

124,000 bloggers involved in buying Porsche Panamera: a successful case of cost-free new car marketing

On January 31, a blogger broke the news that on January 30, the Porsche Center in Yinchuan launched 124,000 Panamera models. After the link generated 598 pre-orders, Porsche removed the car and users could not log in. However, there are reservations in the user’s reservation record system, and this incident sparked heated discussions among netizens.

An employee of the Yinchuan Porsche Center responded that the news spread on the Internet is basically true. The actual inventory of the vehicle on the mini program is 1. After the first order is successfully purchased, the subsequent order will be automatically judged as an invalid order. Within 48 hours Refund of deposit. and,At present, an agreement has been reached with the first single user, and it is not convenient to disclose the specific content of the agreement.

On February 1, the blogger involved in the incident @川哥胡干 posted an article detailing the whole process of placing an order to buy a Porsche Panamera.

Distributed Weibo at 17:59 on the same day, and the text of Weibo was included in Porsche official Weibo; 18:06 Distributed a circle of friends, talked about it with many friends, and made a reservation; Received at 10:00 the next day To Porsche’s refund;

At 16:19 pm the next day, Yinchuan Porsche sales replied with a picture of the order dated January 29th. If the picture sent by the salesman is true, the first order should be on January 29th.

See also  Bubbles BidCo acquires the majority of Acqua & Sapone

When the blogger asked whether the order was for the 124,000 Porsche Panamera, he did not reply;At 19:32 the next night, I received a call from the machine customer service in Yinchuan, Ningxia.

124,000 bloggers involved in buying Porsche Panamera: a successful case of cost-free new car marketing

The blogger finally said: I don’t have any demands, and I don’t have to buy this car for 124,000. Porsche’s sales reply is also very cautious. If the first order really happened on January 29, and there is only one car in stock, then you can continue to place orders for subsequent events, and more people can place orders, so this event that may be called “new car marketing” occurred. .

The blogger also said that because I am in the public relations business,If Porsche’s so-called first order does not exist, from a public relations crisis to a positive marketing case, this marketing will be almost costless.

124,000 bloggers involved in buying Porsche Panamera: a successful case of cost-free new car marketing

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

You may also like

Wartsila, plan with 50 million investments in Italy,...

Meta Platforms Q4 Earnings per Share Weaker than...

Istat, inflation drops to +10.1% in January

It is revealed that Apple will launch a...

Sustainability, top managers ask governments for common metrics...

Fed, from Powell new anti-inflation move: he raises...

800W tactical nuclear bomb! NVIDIA Titan RTX Ada...

Cars: the 10 best-selling in Italy in January...

4Q22 ABS public offering fund holdings: Back to...

The Telecom game reopens: the Americans of Kkr...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy