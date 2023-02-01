124,000 bloggers involved in buying Porsche Panamera: a successful case of cost-free new car marketing

On January 31, a blogger broke the news that on January 30, the Porsche Center in Yinchuan launched 124,000 Panamera models. After the link generated 598 pre-orders, Porsche removed the car and users could not log in. However, there are reservations in the user’s reservation record system, and this incident sparked heated discussions among netizens.

An employee of the Yinchuan Porsche Center responded that the news spread on the Internet is basically true. The actual inventory of the vehicle on the mini program is 1. After the first order is successfully purchased, the subsequent order will be automatically judged as an invalid order. Within 48 hours Refund of deposit. and,At present, an agreement has been reached with the first single user, and it is not convenient to disclose the specific content of the agreement.

On February 1, the blogger involved in the incident @川哥胡干 posted an article detailing the whole process of placing an order to buy a Porsche Panamera.

Distributed Weibo at 17:59 on the same day, and the text of Weibo was included in Porsche official Weibo; 18:06 Distributed a circle of friends, talked about it with many friends, and made a reservation; Received at 10:00 the next day To Porsche’s refund;

At 16:19 pm the next day, Yinchuan Porsche sales replied with a picture of the order dated January 29th. If the picture sent by the salesman is true, the first order should be on January 29th.

When the blogger asked whether the order was for the 124,000 Porsche Panamera, he did not reply;At 19:32 the next night, I received a call from the machine customer service in Yinchuan, Ningxia.

The blogger finally said: I don’t have any demands, and I don’t have to buy this car for 124,000. Porsche’s sales reply is also very cautious. If the first order really happened on January 29, and there is only one car in stock, then you can continue to place orders for subsequent events, and more people can place orders, so this event that may be called “new car marketing” occurred. .

The blogger also said that because I am in the public relations business,If Porsche’s so-called first order does not exist, from a public relations crisis to a positive marketing case, this marketing will be almost costless.