Home Business The performance ranking battle of public offerings has come to an end. In the past 10 years, the champion fund has lost all income during the year
Business

The performance ranking battle of public offerings has come to an end. In the past 10 years, the champion fund has lost all income during the year

by admin

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-01-04 10:38:12

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

The performance of public funds in 2022 has been officially released. The performance of active equity funds in 2022 was mediocre. Excluding the new funds established in that year, the average return was -19.94%. Among them, only 181 funds achieved positive returns, accounting for only about 3.2%. There are only 31 active equity funds with a return rate of over 10% within the year. Over the years, the fund industry has been spreading the “champion curse”, that is, the fund that wins the championship in one year often performs poorly in the next year. Taking stock of the 10-year performance champions since 2012, it is found that, except for the bond fund that won the championship in 2018, the remaining nine former champion funds will all have negative returns in 2022. The industry believes that due to the extreme style of the champion fund, most of the holdings are single-track, and it is difficult to maintain long-term leading performance in the market style rotation. Investors should rationally invest in Champion Fund and Champion Fund Manager.

The performance ranking battle of public offerings has come to an end. In the past 10 years, the champion fund has lost all income during the year

The performance of public funds in 2022 has been officially released. The performance of active equity funds in 2022 was mediocre. Excluding the new funds established in that year, the average return was -19.94%. Among them, only 181 funds achieved positive returns, accounting for only about 3.2%. There are only 31 active equity funds with a return rate of over 10% within the year. Over the years, the fund industry has been spreading the “champion curse”, that is, the fund that wins the championship in one year often performs poorly in the next year. Taking stock of the 10-year performance champions since 2012, it is found that, except for the bond fund that won the championship in 2018, the remaining nine former champion funds will all have negative returns in 2022. The industry believes that due to the extreme style of the champion fund, most of the holdings are single-track, and it is difficult to maintain long-term leading performance in the market style rotation. Investors should rationally invest in Champion Fund and Champion Fund Manager.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Warren Buffett's right arm crushes bitcoin & co .: 'cryptocurrencies are like a venereal disease'

You may also like

Here comes the Dashcam that monitors the car...

Ces, Stellantis allied with Archer on air taxis....

Climate neutrality, only one out of five Italian...

The rally of Piazza Affari and European stock...

Samsung Galaxy S23 New Product Preview: Eliminating the...

Bosch at Ces 2023: cars “see” and “hear”...

The paper sector is expected to improve its...

Shortage of manpower costs Italy 15 billion dollars

International gold prices continue to rise, but market...

Usa: ISM Manufacturing down to 48.4 points in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy