China Business News 2023-01-04 10:38:12 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

The performance of public funds in 2022 has been officially released. The performance of active equity funds in 2022 was mediocre. Excluding the new funds established in that year, the average return was -19.94%. Among them, only 181 funds achieved positive returns, accounting for only about 3.2%. There are only 31 active equity funds with a return rate of over 10% within the year. Over the years, the fund industry has been spreading the “champion curse”, that is, the fund that wins the championship in one year often performs poorly in the next year. Taking stock of the 10-year performance champions since 2012, it is found that, except for the bond fund that won the championship in 2018, the remaining nine former champion funds will all have negative returns in 2022. The industry believes that due to the extreme style of the champion fund, most of the holdings are single-track, and it is difficult to maintain long-term leading performance in the market style rotation. Investors should rationally invest in Champion Fund and Champion Fund Manager.

The performance ranking battle of public offerings has come to an end. In the past 10 years, the champion fund has lost all income during the year