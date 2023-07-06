The Pope at the end of August in Mongolia, between China and Russia. He is the first pope in history to visit the country

Francesco he went to Mongolia from 31 August to 4 September, the first Pontiff in history to visit the country in central-eastern Asia which extends between Russia, to the north, and China, to the south.

It is not the only trip in the coming weeks for 86-year-old Bergoglio: from 2 to 6 August to Lisbon for World Youth Day, with a one-day stop in Fatima: a rural Portuguese town whose story of Marian apparitions, in 1917 , was intertwined with the Bolshevik revolution and communist Russia and where now, he points out Vatican NewsFrancis wants to pray in a special way to Mary for the end of the war in Ukraine, in the heart of Christian Europe, and of all wars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

