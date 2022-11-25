VATICAN CITY – “Your pain is my pain”. She writes it Pope francesco in a “letter to the Ukrainian people nine months after the outbreak of war”, in which he urges the authorities to Kiev to “make farsighted decisions for peace”.

“On your land, for nine months, the absurd madness of war has been unleashed”, begins Bergoglio.