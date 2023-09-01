The prices of vacations in Italy in 2023 have risen dramatically | Info

Italy has raised the prices of accommodation and services for vacations in 2023, up to 240% more expensive – two deckchairs and an umbrella on Saturdays and Sundays cost €150!

One favorite vacation destination has raised its prices so much that not only tourists are fleeing, but also locals looking for a cheaper vacation spot – this has become pure bullshit!

Prices in Italy have “gone wild”, media assess and cite examples in which tourists were charged completely unbelievable figures for the most ordinary things. And this is how the Italians justify themselves, while most of the locals go to Montenegro or Albania, so as not to spend the last euro on coffee, drinks, umbrellas on the beach…

The summer of 2023 will be remembered as one of the most expensive when it comes to tourism. but Serbs do not give up on this destination, especially when it comes to Sicily. These are just a few examples:

Tourists on the shores of Lake Como were charged two euros to have their sandwich cut in half. A mother was charged two euros in a cafe in Ostis to heat milk for her baby in a microwave. A couple in Sardinia paid €65 for two coffees and two small waters, and it was explained to them that this is because they have a view of the yachts in the port. A tourist near Portofino paid two euros because he asked for another, empty plate.

Two deckchairs and a parasol – €150

Among the worst are beach bars. In Pula, during weekdays you will pay for two sunbeds and an umbrella on the beach 50 euros. On Saturdays and Sundays, the price jumps to 100€. And even on weekdays, if you want the first row of sunbeds, the price is triple – 150€.

However, it is not only cafes, beach bars and restaurants that have raised their prices. And accommodation is expensive, sometimes up to 240% compared to other Mediterranean destinations. Because of this, many Italians spent their vacations in Montenegro or Albania, it was simply not worth it for them to vacation locally. Even Italian Prime Minister Đorđa Meloni vacationed in Albania.

It is estimated that this year only 14 million Italians are vacationing in their country, which is a drop from 30% compared to the period before the corona virus.

Furio Truzzi from the consumer protection organization “Asutenti” states that the price hike will drastically change the way Italians spend their holidays.

“The sharp increase in the prices of plane tickets, accommodation and services causes a paradox. Italians will go on vacation, but they will stay for a shorter time. And then the vacation will last fewer days, but will be more expensive. It is estimated that Italians will spend 1.2 billion euros more on vacations in 2023, and will spend fewer nights away from home“, he said.

The easiest targets are tourists from Asia and America

When it comes to foreign tourists, the Italian Ministry of Tourism predicts that there will be more of them. During the summer, the estimate is 68 million, which is three million more compared to the period before the start of the pandemic. And that makes them the easiest target.

They are particularly numerous Asian i American tourists, who replaced the Russians. And therefore only one sector grew – luxury tourism. The record number of tourists in five-star luxury hotels was broken. Data on reservations indicate that there were 11.7 million of them this summer.

Italian Minister of Tourism, Daniel Santankasaid that this summer had been good for Italy, despite the “bad headlines about price hikes in the media”.

“I wouldn’t talk about failure, but about success. We are finally talking about tourism and planning. This is the first summer without restrictions due to corona, and because of that, from a certain point of view, we are looking at it as a zero year,” she said.

