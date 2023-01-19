The third female prime minister in New Zealand’s history suddenly resigned. After five and a half years in office, she plans to spend more time with her family. The next prime minister is undecided.

“I don’t have enough fuel in my fuel tank to do the job.” On the morning of January 19 local time, New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern suddenly announced that she would resign in February. She said she no longer had “enough energy” to lead the country.

In 2017, Ardern, who became the third female prime minister in New Zealand’s history, walked into the parliament building accompanied by several core members of the Labor Party, wearing a red dress and a signature smile. Now, after a challenging five and a half years in office, she has chosen to step down and “look forward to spending time with my family again”.

Choked to recall the experience of the past 6 years

Ardern, 42, said she took the time to think about her future. “I had hoped I would find what I needed to continue during this time, but unfortunately, I didn’t and it would be bad for New Zealand if I continued.”

Ardern announced that the 2023 New Zealand general election will be held on October 14. She said in a statement that she would not seek re-election and would step down by February 7.

Ardern choked up as she recalled her nearly six years of “challenging” work experience.

During her tenure, New Zealand has experienced major events such as the Christchurch mosque attack, the White Island volcanic eruption and the new crown pandemic. “It’s one thing to lead your country in peacetime, it’s another thing to navigate a crisis.”

She said there were no secrets or scandals behind her resignation. “I’m human too. Politicians are human too. We give as much as we can until we can’t go on anymore. For me, it’s time.”

After Ardern announced his resignation, Australian Prime Minister Albanese tweeted that Ardern had shown the world how to lead with wisdom and strength. “She proved that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.” She has been a strong advocate for New Zealand, “she is an inspiration to many people and is also a good friend of mine”.

He took his baby to attend the United Nations General Assembly

In 2017, 37-year-old Ardern became Prime Minister of New Zealand. Back then, the third female leader in New Zealand’s history, dressed in a red dress and with a signature smile, left a deep impression on the world.

Ardern was born in Hamilton, New Zealand’s North Island city, the daughter of a police officer. While studying communication at the University of Waikato, she has been actively involved in politics. She joined the Labor Party at the age of 17 and became an important member of the Labor Youth Party.

Ardern has long been considered the Labor Party’s rising star. In 2008, at the age of 28, she participated in the parliamentary election for the first time and became the youngest member of the parliament at that time. In February 2017, Ardern participated in the by-election of the Mount Albert constituency and won by an overwhelming advantage, and became the deputy leader of the Labor Party in March. In August of the same year, New Zealand’s general election was imminent. As the largest opposition party, the Labor Party’s support rate dropped to 24%. The leader of the party, Andrew Little, resigned sadly for this reason. Ardern was appointed in danger and became the new party leader.

In 2018, Ardern delivered a speech at the United Nations Headquarters for the first time. At the same time, there was another unprecedented move-to hold a meeting with her newborn daughter who was less than 100 days old. United Nations spokeswoman Stephanie Dugaric said Ardern’s trip showed that no one is more qualified to represent New Zealand than a working mother.

In 2020, Ardern was re-elected as Prime Minister of New Zealand. Foreign media pointed out that this benefited from the approach taken by her government in the face of the new crown pandemic to help the country effectively respond to the epidemic.

Now, after resigning, Ardern finally has time to hold her wedding with her partner Clark Gayford, which was postponed due to the epidemic.

Ardern said she was looking forward to spending more time with her family. She told her daughter Neve that she looks forward to spending time with her daughter when she starts school this year. As for her partner Gayford, she said: “We can finally get married.”

Who will be the next prime minister?

At present, it is unclear who will lead the caretaker government after Ardern leaves. The latest polls show Labor trailing the opposition National Party slightly.

On January 22, the Labor Party caucus will vote for a new leader. If someone gets two-thirds of the 65 votes needed to be elected, he will become the new party leader.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement: “I will not present myself as a candidate for the leadership of the Labor Party. In 2014, when I lost my second leadership position, I said I would not run. My position is not Change.”

“The intensity of the work and the level of commitment required to be Prime Minister is unmatched in any other position. It is a job where you have to be clear about what you want to do in order to get the results you deserve. I have no doubts that the caucus There are colleagues who are both qualified and willing to take on this role. I will fully support them,” Robertson said.

The analysis pointed out that Ardern’s decision to resign gave the Labor Party a chance to reshape itself in the next three years.

Source of this article: China News Network, original title: “New Zealand Prime Minister choked up and announced his resignation, revealing two major events”

