“Tell me foreign agent“asked the popular Russian singer yesterday, Alla Pugacheva, at the Moscow Ministry of Justice. She did it with a post on his Instagram profile with 3.4 million followers. The pop music icon of the Soviet era has asked to be included in her list in solidarity with her husband, the TV presenter Maxim Galkin who has repeatedly spoken out against the war in Ukraine and on Friday was added to the list of individuals operating as “foreign agents” for conducting political activities on behalf of Ukraine and for receiving funding from Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.