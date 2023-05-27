the reason for the press blackout after Fiorentina-Roma

FIRENZE – Roma throw away a success that seemed to have been achieved by now, losing 2-1 to the Franks against Fiorentina four days before the Europa League final. Jose Mourinhosorry for the defeat and dissatisfied with the refereeing of John Ayroldihas opted for a press blackout in order to avoid distractions.

20:37

The decision is Mourinho’s

From what has been learned, it was Mourinho himself who ordered the team a press blackout, above all to avoid controversy and distractions in view of Roma’s Europa League final against Sevilla next Wednesday.

20:33

Mourinho will not speak: it’s official

Roma have told reporters that José Mourinho will not speak after the match against Fiorentina. No other Giallorossi member will appear at the microphones. The Portuguese coach was dissatisfied with the referee Ayroldi, who conceded Jovic’s equalizing goal despite a showy push by Mandragora, author of the assist, on Missori.

20:20

Mourinho booked, will miss Spezia

Mourinho was booked during the match against Fiorentina: the Special One, who were cautioned, will therefore miss the last championship match at the Olimpico against Spezia due to disqualification. The Roma coach is still awaited on the microphones of Dazn and Sky.

20:10

Soon the words of Mourinho

Roma coach José Mourinho will shortly comment on TV and then in a press conference on his boys’ defeat against Fiorentina. The match was decided by Viola goals from Jovic in the 85th minute and Ikoné in the 88th minute after El Shaarawy’s goal for the Giallorossi in the 11th minute.

Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence