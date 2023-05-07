The reason for the resignation of the Minister of Education Branko Ružić Info

Minister of Education Branko Ružić submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia

Izvor: ATAIMAGES/Milos Tesic

Serbian Minister of Education Branko Ružić submitted his irrevocable resignation today. He sent a letter to the Prime Minister and explained the reason for his resignation. As he stated, he is also offered his resignation on the day when the tragedy at Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” but now he officially made that decision. In his address to his colleagues in the government and the public, he stated all the reasons for his resignation and once again expressed his condolences to all the families of the deceased.

“In the light of the cataclysmic tragedy that befell our country and its citizens in the elementary school Vladislav Ribnikar, I take this opportunity to once again express my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims in unspeakable pain, may the little angels rest in peace and may God help us to never repeat something.

Dramatic pictures of events from school, tears shed when expressing condolences to the inconsolable parents of injured children, I will carry as a seal on my soul for the rest of my life. In the silence of the three-day national mourning, as a responsible and well-mannered man, professional in the performance of all public duties to date, as a parent and citizen of the Republic of Serbia, which is always in my first place, and in accordance with Article 23 of the Law on Government, I brought the only rational and honorable decision in these circumstances. I submit my irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of Education in the Government of the Republic of Serbia”

“You are aware of the fact that I offered my resignation immediately on the day the tragedy occurred. I feel a moral and professional obligation to sincerely thank everyone in the education system – teaching and extracurricular staff, principals, students, students, rectors, deans, heads of school administrations, psychologists, pedagogues, educators, representatives of all trade unions in education, as well as all state secretaries, assistant ministers, advisers, employees of the Ministry, for the very fruitful cooperation”.

“Also, I express my collegial gratitude to you personally and to all colleagues in the Government of the Republic of Serbia, as well as to the President of the Republic for the long-term cooperation, mutual trust and struggle for a better and more successful Serbia. I hope that all justice-loving citizens, as well as political opponents, feel the need to be united in pain, sorrow and struggle, so that as a society good overcomes evil, and justice overcomes injustice. Serbia needs wisdom, poise, love and empathy, no inciting of conflicts and engagement of media machines for these needs, no matter from which side they come. Serbia is one and only, we don’t have an alternative state and that’s why we have to preserve, build and protect it in these sad moments”

“Personally and within my Socialist Party of Serbia, I will continue to fight even more decisively, with a clear face and with love for a developed, nationally proud, socially just, internationally respected Serbia, European values. Resignation is a personal, but also a political act, in developed democratic societies a feature of strength, and in our region very often a feature of weakness. Let the public judge”

Biography

Izvor: A.K./ATAIMAGES

In 2013, Ružić held the position of minister without portfolio in charge of European integration in the Government of Serbia during the period when the negotiation framework was adopted and when the negotiations between the Republic of Serbia and the European Union were officially opened. He also held the position of Minister of State Administration and Local Self-Government in the Government of the Republic of Serbia from June 29, 2017 to October 28, 2020, when he was elected First Vice-President of the Government and Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development.

He is a member of the Socialist Party of Serbia, where he held the positions of Youth President, Vice President of the Main Board and President of the Party’s Executive Board, as well as party spokesman. Today, he holds the position of vice president of the Socialist Party of Serbia.

(WORLD)