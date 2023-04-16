The rent for an apartment in Zemun is 150 euros Info

Many users of social networks praised this landlord from Belgrade, who rents out an apartment at a price that was almost unimaginable until now.

The fall in real estate prices is visible in more and more countries, including in Serbia. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, the real estate market has experienced a real boom. In Serbia, with the arrival of Russian and somewhat less Ukrainian citizens, rent prices have risen massively, but one landlord delighted everyone with his ad.

He rents out an apartment in Zemun on Galenica for the price of 150 euros plus bills. “Studio apartment for rent in a residential building in Galenica, Zemun. The rent is 150 euros, the bills are low (in winter they do not exceed 5,000). A deposit in the amount of the rent is required,” states the description of this ad, which was published on social networks on the page “Rental of apartments – Belgrade.”

The landlord also posted photos of the studio apartment, which looks quite decent, and the comments just kept coming and people praised the landlord, since lately in Belgrade it was not possible to find an apartment for less than 300 euros per month. “Furniture is not prehistoric, it’s nothing spectacular, but the price is realistic”, it is stated in one of the comments, Kurir reports.

“These landlords are not as arrogant as some, who also rent out sheds for 300 euros. Kudos to you for your modesty and reality,” the comments added.

