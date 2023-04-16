Home » Orlandi, the Pope thunders: “John Paul II the object of unfounded allegations”
Orlandi, the Pope thunders: "John Paul II the object of unfounded allegations"

by admin
Orlandi, the Pope thunders: “John Paul II the object of unfounded allegations”

Orlandi case, Bergoglio thunders against the words of his brother Pietro. The harsh reaction of the archbishop of Krakow Stanislao Dziwisz, historical secretary of John Paul II

“Certainly interpreting the sentiments of the faithful from all over the world, I address a grateful thought to the memory of Saint John Paul IIthese days the subject of offensive and unfounded allegations”. Pope francescoduring the Regina Caeli in St. Peter’s Square, thus responds to the recent statements made by the brother of Emanuela Orlandi, the girl who disappeared on June 24, 1983 in the Vatican city, on Pope Wojtyla.

