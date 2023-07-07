The Rise of Vigilante Violence: Gang Members in Haiti Targeted by Self-Proclaimed Groups

Title: Rise in Self-Proclaimed Vigilantes Claims Lives of Alleged Gang Members in Haiti, UN Reports

In a concerning trend, self-proclaimed vigilante groups in Haiti have been responsible for the deaths of at least 264 alleged gang members since April, according to the United Nations. The UN representative in the Caribbean country, Maria Isabel Salvador, expressed her worries before the Security Council, emphasizing the emergence of these vigilante groups that have added a new level of complexity to the ongoing violence.

The capital city, Port-au-Prince, is predominantly controlled by criminal gangs, leaving authorities incapable of effectively addressing the unprecedented levels of violence. Faced with the deteriorating security situation, many residents have taken matters into their own hands, leading to a rise in vigilantism.

Describing the situation as a nightmare for the Haitian population, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the urgent need for action. Guterres visited Port-au-Prince recently and witnessed the dire humanitarian situation firsthand. Gangs hold significant control over the population, leading to a desperate need for improved security and a lasting solution.

María Isabel Salvador highlighted the gravity of the situation and stressed that without a radical improvement in security, achieving a lasting and inclusive political solution would be impossible. Guterres echoed her sentiments, calling on the international community to assist the Haitian police in dismantling the criminal gangs ravaging the country. He emphasized the need for a strong security force to be deployed, working alongside local authorities.

However, despite calls for intervention made as early as October last year, no concrete action has been taken so far. While some countries have shown willingness to participate in a security force, none have yet volunteered to lead the operation in a country scarred by multiple foreign interventions.

The crisis in Haiti has reached alarming levels, with the UN underlining the urgent need for international support to combat the escalating violence. As the nation plunges deeper into chaos, the international community’s immediate response is crucial to bring stability, security, and respite to the suffering population caught in the clutches of crime and lawlessness.

